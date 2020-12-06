e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Seven Delhi borders closed in view of farmers’ protest

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The government on Saturday proposed new rules for free markets provided for by The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, one of the laws being opposed by the farmers.

live-update Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 06:06 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The protesting farmers opposing the centre’s new farm laws have agreed to a sixth round of talks - scheduled for Wednesday - after yesterday’s meeting yielded no breakthrough on the repeal of the three laws.

After the meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said a new proposal would be placed before the farmers after discussions within the government.

The government on Saturday proposed new rules for free markets provided for by The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, one of the laws being opposed by the farmers.

The farmers’ representatives said they would intensify their agitation. They have called for a nationwide blockade on December 8.

Follow live updates here:

DU students join farmers’ protest at Singhu border, express solidarity

Scores of students from Delhi University (DU) came to Singhu border on Saturday to express solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting against three recently enacted farm laws.

Seven Delhi borders closed in view of farmers’ protest

The Delhi traffic police have closed seven borders, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda, for any traffic movement in view of the farmers’ protest against the farm laws.

Rai Singh Dhaliwal announced to return his President’s Medal in solidarity with protesting farmers

Rai Singh Dhaliwal, a retired commandant from Punjab Home Guards, announced to return his President’s Medal in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Inspection teams flag violations by private hospitals
Covid-19: Inspection teams flag violations by private hospitals
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Farm talks deadlocked, another round on December 9
Farm talks deadlocked, another round on December 9
Govt plans one-time scheme to waive dues on road tax payment
Govt plans one-time scheme to waive dues on road tax payment
Biden now has enough electors to officially become US president
Biden now has enough electors to officially become US president
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless in border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless in border points to a full plate
To ensure peace, Khalsa Fauj forms ring of security at Singhu
To ensure peace, Khalsa Fauj forms ring of security at Singhu
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In