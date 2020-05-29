‘Lockdown brought out our creative side’!

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:55 IST

Lucknow-girl Amrapali Gupta is making the best of the lockdown period. Away from the shoots of daily soaps, the actor is spending quality time with her family. Keeping up her creative quotient Amarpali recently shot a video with husband and actor Yash Sinha. Interestingly, they shot the entire video during the lockdown phase. The duo donned multiple hats for the shoot and even did the job of a director and a DOP for the video.

Talking over phone, the ‘Qubool Hai’ actor said, “My show ‘Bahu Begum’ got wrapped in December and I finished the shoot for ‘Tujse Hai Rabta’ by January end. I have given audition for some shows but then the lockdown happened so everything for now is on hold. Let’s see when the projects restart and we will be back on sets.”

Amarpali feels household work is meant to be shared, “We live in a joint family of eight. Besides, we have a cook and a help staying with us so nothing much changed for us. Yes, two other helps who used to visit us daily have stopped. My in-laws don’t let me do much household chores so maximum of time is devoted to my four-year-old son Kabir. But then we are there to help each other any which way.”

During the period she started picking up kathak again. “I have restarted my kathak practice. There had been a long gap in between so I started training with online help. To be in the industry, you need to keep on reinventing yourself and this period has given everyone this opportunity.”

Telling more about the making of the video, she said, “The close-ups were shot much easily but the real challenge was when both of us have to share the frame. So, for two days, we took help of our cook Ashok for shoot. Then we used tripod and some desi-methods for the shoot. The lighting was also done with the available resources. Since, we don’t have yellow bulbs in our house so we covered the white ones with yellow towels to achieve the required light. The dresses too were from our personal wardrobe based on the theme of white. All in all the week-long shoot was truly a fun experience. I feel this lockdown has brought out our creative side well,” she shared.

The song, ‘Teri Bindiya’ has been sung by Amitabh Narain. “The big question was how to choreograph it? So, we took help of choreographer Chirag Zaveri. I have worked with him in ‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan’ and it was really sweet of him to shoot a dummy sequence with his wife to guide us through the sequence. That’s how everything fell into place. With so much misery around with this video we hope to bring some joy in lives of our fans.”