2019 Lok Sabha elections: Mumbai North East MP Kirit Somaiya’s performance review

The biggest problem in the constituency is dumping grounds. While there has been some progress in Mulund, Deonar continues to be a health hazard. Comment.

The closure of Mulund dumping ground has started. For Deonar, we got a confirmation from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), state government, pollution control board and Centre that the closure has been initiated. The closure of the Deonar dumping ground will be a target in the next tenure.

What are the top five issues you tackled in the constituency in your term?

I would say top on the list was railways. My target was ‘kshamata, suvidha and suraksha’ (capacity, comfort and safety). We concentrated on converting all central and harbour local trains to 12-coach from nine-coach and completed it. The first phase of raising platform height for 425 platforms has also been completed. We have constructed eco-friendly toilets, escalators and foot overbridges. Second was infrastructure. Work on ROBs in Vidyavihar, Vikhroli and Nahur has begun. We have also got sanctions for vehicle underpass at Mulund, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg. The ₹3,000-crore Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and ₹118-crore Chheda Nagar improvement project is on. Four Metros have been sanctioned for my constituency. We have constructed 10,000 toilets. As a part of the vision of digital Mumbai, I have distributed computers in 125 schools.

Before the civic elections in 2017, you were vocal about corruption in the BMC, which is led by the Shiv Sena. You had also said that the BJP will bring out a white paper on corruption in the civic body. What do you have to say about the BJP-Sena alliance now?

I have been fighting against corruption for a long time. I unearthed the scams in Maharashtra Sadan and irrigation works, among others. If I came across any wrongdoing, even when my government was in question, I brought it to the notice of the chief minister of that state. This is the only way we can improve.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 23:04 IST