Today in New Delhi, India
May 22, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
Lok Sabha Elections 2019

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

3-tier security for counting centres

While each centre will have 80-100 CRPF personnel, 600-800 policemen will be deployed at each counting centre in two shifts, said a senior police officer.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 03:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Lok Sabha elections,Counting of votes,Security
Each counting centre in Delhi will have a three layered security apparatus when votes are counted in the national capital on Thursday, police said.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Each counting centre in Delhi will have a three layered security apparatus when votes are counted in the national capital on Thursday, police said.

The outermost layer will be on the roads leading to the centres and will be guarded by the Delhi Police. The next layer would be at the gates of the centre, also to be secured by Delhi Police. The innermost layer will be right outside the counting halls and will be protected by the CRPF.

While each centre will have 80-100 CRPF personnel, 600-800 policemen will be deployed at each counting centre in two shifts, said a senior police officer.

In addition, the centres will also have traffic police, the Delhi Police’s special staff and police control room teams to control the public .

First Published: May 23, 2019 03:38 IST

Get the latest news and live updates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, seat stats, constituency and election news on hindustantimes.com. Follow us on FB and Twitter to get the fastest updates on election results 2019, party-wise votes stats, wins and leads, vote share of parties and many more interesting election facts.

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics