3-tier security for counting centres

Each counting centre in Delhi will have a three layered security apparatus when votes are counted in the national capital on Thursday, police said.

The outermost layer will be on the roads leading to the centres and will be guarded by the Delhi Police. The next layer would be at the gates of the centre, also to be secured by Delhi Police. The innermost layer will be right outside the counting halls and will be protected by the CRPF.

While each centre will have 80-100 CRPF personnel, 600-800 policemen will be deployed at each counting centre in two shifts, said a senior police officer.

In addition, the centres will also have traffic police, the Delhi Police’s special staff and police control room teams to control the public .

First Published: May 23, 2019 03:38 IST