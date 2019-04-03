50 case files of violations from 2014 go missing in Pune

The files of at least 50 cases of violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Pune district have gone missing under the watch of the Pune district collectorate.

These cases were of serious nature and related to the sale and distribution of illicit liquor, carrying of weapons, obstruction or failure to assist public servants and disobedience by candidates against whom the cases were registered.

The fact that these files have gone missing came to light when HT sought the details of the cases and the action taken with regards to violation of the model code of conduct during the 2014 elections. The authorities in the district collector’s office said they were not in the possession of these files as they had gone missing. Jayashree Katare, resident deputy collector, said that the files went missing in 2017 when the district collectorate shifted to its new building. She said efforts are being made to get the details of these cases so that action can be taken.

According to Katare, the violations under the model code of conduct related to sale and distribution of illicit liquor, carrying of weapons, obstruction or failure to assist public servants and disobedience by candidates against who the cases were registered. No action was taken by the Election Commission on these cases which were filed during 2014. When asked, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, who is the returning officer for the district, said, “There are a few cases where actions have not been taken by the concerned authorities. These things depend on what actions have been taken by the police department and what exactly is presented in the court.” He said there may be a few cases where action could be pending.

Stating that he did not question the intent of the police department, Ram said, he would “personally sit with them and look into the matter.”

Ram was unable to provide details of cases closed and action taken against violators of model code of conduct during the 2014 polls in Pune district.

