AAP finalises candidates for Lok Sabha elections, likely to announce list this weekend

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to announce its candidates to six of the seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this weekend. Party leaders said the Lok Sabha in-charges for these seats would get tickets.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said the list of the party’s contenders had been finalised and would be announced in a day or two. “Work of the Lok Sabha in-charges have been reviewed by the top leadership and the list has been finalised,” he said.

The Lok Sabha in-charges are Pankaj Gupta (Chandni Chowk), Dilip Kumar Pandey (North East Delhi), Raghav Chadhha (South Delhi), Atishi (East Delhi), Guggan Singh Ranga (North West Delhi) and Brijesh Goyal (New Delhi).

The leaders were put in charge of the constituencies in June and October last year. At the time, the party had also named Rajpal Solanki as party in-charge for West Delhi. But later, Solanki withdrew due to poor health, leaving the post vacant. The party did not divulge the probables for this seat.

In Chandni Chowk, where Pankaj Gupta has been campaigning for the past six months, the “biggest issue” in the general elections is going to be the sealing drive, he said. “People are extremely unhappy with the sealing drive and the unemployment that stemmed from the action,” Gupta said.

Brijesh Goyal, who has been reaching out to people for AAP in the New Delhi seat, said he has been meeting RWAs in the evening and traders in the afternoon. “A lot of government employees in my area are unhappy with the dearness allowance. Traders were affected by demonetisation, then GST and now sealing,” he said.

Speaking about AAP poll preparation in Delhi, Rai said the party aims to declare its candidates at the earliest so that people get time to know them. “All of them are new faces. Starting early has always been the party’s strategy. It helped us a lot in the assembly elections,” he said.

Rai also said that the party has completed 70% of its ‘silent door-to-door campaign’. “AAP’s second leg of campaigning will kick in once the candidates are announced. Each of our Vijay pramukhs are already reaching out to 10 households each in Delhi,” he said.

While announcing the in-charges in June last year, the party had left two seats vacant leading to speculations that the New Delhi and west Delhi seats could be offered to Congress if an alliance between the two parties works out. However, all talks of an alliance came to an end by mid December after a few AAP MLAs demanded that the Bharat Ratna awarded to former PM Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn because of the anti-Sikh riots.

