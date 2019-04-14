After PM Modi’s ‘blood-sucking’ barb, Omar and Mehbooba tweet reminders

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his remarks that their families destroyed lives of three generations in Jammu and Kashmir and should be kept out of power to ensure the state’s development.

Omar took to Twitter to remind Modi of the BJP’s alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and that it backed the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti to become the state’s chief ministers.

“This is how much Modi ji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of,” he wrote on Twitter and posted a photograph of Modi hugging PDP founder late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

This is how much Modi ji believes what he says. Look how happy he is to seal an alliance with one of the families he wants to rid J&K politics of. pic.twitter.com/SFtdXJjbhI — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 14, 2019

"We have to rid J&K of these two political families" says Modi ji in 2014 & then promptly goes & makes not one but TWO members of the Mufti family CM of J&K. In 2019 Modi ji says "we have to rid J&K of these two political families". Another jumla Modi ji? — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 14, 2019

The BJP formed a coalition with PDP first in 2015 and allowing Mufti Mohammad Sayed to become chief minister and then again after his death with his daughter Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba reacted to the National Conference leader’s tweet by sharing a picture of Modi and Omar with a bouquet of flowers with the comment: “Exhibit B. Modi ji looks thrilled to be greeted by a dynast.”

Exhibit B. Modi ji looks thrilled to be greeted by a dynast. pic.twitter.com/qJbKlKGyjn — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 14, 2019

She also accused the BJP of doublespeak when it comes to stitching alliances with parties like hers.

Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then ? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India https://t.co/8vNDz6WmjJ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 14, 2019

Earlier in the day in Kathua, Modi blamed the Abdullahs and Muftis saying, the two had “ruined” three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and stressed that he would not allow them to “divide” India.

“They laid siege to the state for three generations. For the better future of Jammu and Kashmir, they need to be voted out. I will not allow Abdullahs and Muftis to divide the nation... These families have sucked the blood of people of Jammu and Kashmir for long and I challenge them to field their entire relatives into polls, abuse me as much as they can, but I will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious design of dividing India,” he said

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 18:07 IST