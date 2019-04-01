After poll gaffe, Poonam Mahajan meets Uddhav

In order to resolve a gaffe by her election management team, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Poonam Mahajan rushed to meet Shiv Sena chief chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. After it found photographs of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray missing from posters and campaign materials, the Sena’s youth wing threatened to boycott the MP’s campaign to retain the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Mahajan was assured full support by the party and the youth wing, Sena functionaries said.

Mahajan, however, said her visit was to seek the “blessings” of Uddhav Thackeray.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 01:29 IST