After poll gaffe, Poonam Mahajan meets Uddhav
Bharitya Janta Party MP Poonam Mahajan rushed to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday after Shiv Sena’s youth wing threatened to boycott the MP’s campaign as Yuva sena chief Aadtiya Thackeray’s photo was missing from her campaign posters.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 01, 2019 01:29 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
In order to resolve a gaffe by her election management team, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Poonam Mahajan rushed to meet Shiv Sena chief chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. After it found photographs of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray missing from posters and campaign materials, the Sena’s youth wing threatened to boycott the MP’s campaign to retain the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.
Mahajan was assured full support by the party and the youth wing, Sena functionaries said.
Mahajan, however, said her visit was to seek the “blessings” of Uddhav Thackeray.
First Published: Apr 01, 2019 01:29 IST