Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi set to dole out Rs 33,000 projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various schemes, estimated to cost Rs 33,000 crore, at a public function to be held in Begusarai on February 17.

Work on major schemes to be launched at the programme include the long-awaited Patna metro rail project, costing about Rs 13,400 crore, construction of ammonia-urea complex at Barauni and extension of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipe network to Patna and Muzaffarpur. The Prime Minister will flag off a new weekly AC train between Patna and Ranchi via Hazaribag and inaugurate the city gas distribution of LPG for Patna.

The programme is also being viewed as the launch of election campaign of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by PM Modi in Bihar ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, RK Singh and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi are among the prominent leaders to share the dais with Modi at the programme being held in the upper caste dominated district.

Some of the schemes to be launched are as part of Rs 1.25 lakh crore special package announced for Bihar during the 2014 election rally. In keeping with the general elections, the Union cabinet has hurriedly cleared the metro rail project, which was pending for clearance at different levels for the past four years. The foundation of the metro rail project would be laid by PM Modi through remote control at a site near Patna zoo.

Work for expansion of Barauni refinery’s capacity to 9 million metric tonne would be launched by the PM to cater to the burgeoning needs of petroleum products in the eastern India. Along with, project to install Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) hydrotreating unit will also be launched. The PM will also flag off work for extension of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline to Patna and Muzaffapur. Work on sewerage treatment plants along with 100km network at Barh, Naugachiya and Sultanganj will also commence.

During the programme, the PM is also set to dedicate to the nation two natural gas pipeline projects at Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamara, river front development of 16 ghats and electrification of different railway sections in Bihar.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 07:41 IST