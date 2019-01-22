Amit Shah in West Bengal live updates: BJP president to kick off party campaign in Malda

BJP president Amit Shah will today kick off the party’s campaign in West Bengal for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a rally in Malda. The event comes days after chief minister Mamata Banerjee hosted a mega opposition gathering in Kolkata.

The rallies came after the Mamata Banerjee government refused permission for BJP’s “rath yatra”, citing law and order concerns. The party had contested the denial of permission in the courts and fought it up to the Supreme Court, but failed to get any relief. The apex court had, however, allowed the BJP to hold public meetings.

Bengal is crucial in the BJP’s plan for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the party has set itself a target of 22 seats in the state. The party which currently holds two seats in the state, has been bolstered with a number of senior Trinamool Congress leaders joining it.

Shah’s rally in Malda, where he will address party workers in north Bengal, comes a day after a row between the BJP and the state government over a landing spot for his helicopter.

Follow live updates here:

12:36 pm IST WB govt blocking events, fears our prominence in country: Piyush Goyal The BJP on Monday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is creating hindrances for the party to hold any event in the state as they fear the rise of BJP’s prominence in the country, especially in Left-dominated states like Tripura. Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said: “Mamata didi has probably started seeing the whole picture clearly now. She is afraid now; she can clearly see the BJP’s domination, Modi ji’s bond with the people. The West Bengal government has dedicated itself solely to the purpose of creating hindrances for every event organised by the BJP in the state”.



