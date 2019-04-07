At Deoband rally with Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav responds to PM’s Sarab jibe

Denying vehemently that the Samjawadi Party’s alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal was a toxic one, as alleged by the PM, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that his alliance will bring about a change in the country.

Earlier, the PM had described the alliance as “Sarab” and “milawati”.

Addressing the first rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance at Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, he said, “Those who talk about Sarab are intoxicated by power. They’ve forgotten their own dreams. Ours is not a toxic alliance, it is an alliance that will bring about change. It is an alliance that will help elect a new prime minister.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sparked a political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh when, while addressing a rally, he had coined the acronym SARAB for the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and had asked people to stay away from it.

BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD chief Ajit Singh were also present at the joint rally.

Akhilesh Yadav said as against the slogan of “Achche din (good days)” on which the BJP had come to power in 2014, all that the BJP government at the Centre had done was bring about “bure din (bad days)” and referred to demonetisation and the GST bill, which he said had led to the destruction of small traders.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 18:57 IST