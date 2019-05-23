BJP parliamentary board set to meet, PM Modi to thank party workers
Top party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and some senior Union ministers besides Modi, are members of the parliamentary board, its highest decision making body.
With the BJP set to return to power, its parliamentary board is expected to meet Thursday evening at the party headquarters where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a speech.
The board is likely to pass a resolution to thank voters for their support and also hailing Modi’s leadership.
The prime minister is also expected to address party workers.
