Today in New Delhi, India
May 22, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

347
91
85
Target 272
Total Seats
542*
Till Now
542
Party Wins+Leads 2014 Change
BJP+ 347 336 11
Cong+ 91 60 31
BSP, SP+ 19 5 (SP) 14
Others 85 147 -62
Last updated at 01:44:11 PM
Source: CVoter
Live

Watch: Vikram Chandra and top HT experts decode Lok Sabha election results

* Lok Sabha has 543 elected MPs. Voting in Vellore postponed
Assembly Results
Map | All Seats

BJP parliamentary board set to meet, PM Modi to thank party workers

Top party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and some senior Union ministers besides Modi, are members of the parliamentary board, its highest decision making body.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 13:41 IST
Narendra Modi,Lok Sabha Election Results,Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Updates
Uttar Pradesh, April 26 (ANI): Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi during a BJP workers meet programme in Varanasi.(ANI )

With the BJP set to return to power, its parliamentary board is expected to meet Thursday evening at the party headquarters where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a speech.

Top party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and some senior Union ministers besides Modi, are members of the parliamentary board, its highest decision making body.

Click here for Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

The board is likely to pass a resolution to thank voters for their support and also hailing Modi’s leadership.

The prime minister is also expected to address party workers.

Click here for UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE

First Published: May 23, 2019 13:41 IST

Get the latest news and live updates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, seat stats, constituency and election news on hindustantimes.com. Follow us on FB and Twitter to get the fastest updates on election results 2019, party-wise votes stats, wins and leads, vote share of parties and many more interesting election facts.
more from lok sabha elections
trending topics