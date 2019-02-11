BJP president Amit Shah to address party workers in Amritsar on February 24

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah will address the party rank and file in Amritsar on February 24, Punjab party president and Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik said on Sunday.

“The party national president will be in the city to encourage the heads of Shakti Kendras, small bodies comprising our workers, and mobilise them for the parliamentary elections,” Malik said.

He added that each Shakti Kendra has been made responsible for five polling booths for the Lok Sabha elections.

“We are gearing up for the elections in an organised way. Office-bearers of the party’s Punjab unit will also address the conference with Shah,” Malik added.

To ensure that the conference is well-attended, Malik addressed meetings of party workers at Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Mukerian. Other senior state party leaders also addressed the meetings. These included Union minister of state Vijay Sampla; national vice president of party Avinash Rai Khanna; former state vice-president Ashwani Sharma, state general secretary Rakesh Rathour, state vice-president Narinder Parmar; state secretary Subhash Sharma and state spokesperson Rajesh Honey.

“Unlike the Congress, which is run with money power, the BJP is run by workers, who are given proper respect in this party. The count of our workers is now 11 crore. Going by its strength, this is the largest worker-based party in the world,” claimed Malik, in his address at the meetings.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 14:56 IST