BJP responsible for deteriorating law and order in PCMC, says Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pimpri-Chinchwad city unit and said that BJP is responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the industrial township.

The NCP leader made the remark while addressing the party’s rally at Bhosari. “A total of 72 murder and 93 attempt to murder cases is registered at various police stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the recent past. These police cases have exposed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s failure to control the deteriorating law and order situation.”

The Nationalist Congress Party leader said that BJP has been winning elections from parliament to panchayat levels by promising competent, clean government and economic development, but all these dreams are yet to be fulfilled.

On Smart City projects, Pawar said, “The BJP government included Pimpri-Chinchwad city in the Smart City Project, but all the developmental works related to the plan are in a standstill. In fact, the Centre and state governments, ruled by the BJP, have not made any special budgetary allocation for the ambitious project.”

Pawar said that Nationalist Congress Party carried out various development works in Pimpri-Chinchwad, but the party failed to make voters realise the good works done by it because of the Modi wave in 2014.

Vilas Lande, leader of NCP who is willing to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Shirur constituency, said, “Shiv Sena MP Adhalrao Patil from Shirur constituency has failed to fulfil the promises made by him. In every election he assures to complete the Pune-Nashik rail track, but we know the reality. He ignores what he has promised.”

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 17:01 IST