BJP’s Munda, Congress’s Kalicharan file nominations from Khunti Lok Sabha seat

Former chief minister and BJP’s candidate from Khunti Lok Sabha seat Arjun Munda and Congress nominee Kalicharan Munda on Tuesday filed their nomination papers to contest the upcoming general election.

Voting in the Khunti parliamentary constituency are going take place in the fifth phase on May 6.

Soon after filing the nomination, Arjun Munda, a three-term chief minister and once a parliamentarian from Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat, took out a 3.5 km road show joined by senior party leaders including chief minister Raghubar Das and incumbent Khunti parliamentarian Karia Munda.

Thousands of BJP workers and supporters also joined the march from Khunti deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer’s office to DAV School ground.

However, such a show of strength was missing on the part of Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda, whose younger brother Neelkanth Singh Munda is BJP’s Khunti legislator and minister in Raghubar Das led government.

Khunti reserved ST Lok Sabha seat has become one of the Jharkhand’s high profile parliamentary constituencies after the BJP fielded Arjun Munda by dropping its eight-term sitting MP Karia Munda.

The constituency is now heading for a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress backed by their alliance partners.

Addressing a public gathering at DAV School ground, Arjun Munda said, “The BJP is the only political party which has a plan and vision to make India, a global power. We can achieve this feat only by developing our villages. This general election will decide the country’s future course. I urge people to think which type of nation they need.”

Appealing people to vote for nation building, Arjun said, “A new India is in the making. The country is ready to show the world our past glory and present strength and power.”

Supporting the candidature of Arjun, Khunti’s parliamentarian Karia Munda said, “War has begun. Each party workers should feel proud that they are members of the world’s largest political party.”

He said, “It would be sufficient for the victory of Arjun Munda that each worker should ensure 100 votes for him. Winning booths mean winning elections. So, ensure maximum turn up of people to booths.”

The former Lok Sabha deputy speaker, Karia, also slammed the opposition party’s grand alliance, which has no prime ministerial face.

“Ask them, who will be their prime minister. Is it Rahul Gandhi, who doesn’t remember what he speaks in morning and what in evening,” Karia further said. He added, “Only one man, Narendra Modi, is competent to take the country’s responsibility and take the nation forward.”

Speaking to media after filing nomination papers, Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda said, “The issues of ‘Rafale fighter jets deal’ and ‘Chowkidaar Chor Hai’ will reverberate in Khunti’s political atmosphere. People of Khunti will vote to Congress to protect their land, which the incumbent BJP’s government wanted to take away from them by amending tenancy laws.”

