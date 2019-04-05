Chatra gears up for a friendly fight between allies Congress, RJD

Ranchi

The Chatra Lok Sabha seat is bracing up for friendly contest between Congress and RJD as the latter is determined to contest the seat despite it went to the Congress fold as per announcement of the grand alliance parties in Jharkhand.

Earlier, Chatra was allotted to the RJD but the party pressed for Palamu which was allotted and Chatra went to the Congress as per 7-4-2-1 seat sharing formula wherein Congress will contest seven seats, JMM four, JVM (P) two and RJD one.

The RJD, however, continued to press for both the seats and announced candidates too. The Lalu Yadav’s party nominated former MP Ghuran Ram from Palamu and Subhash Yadav, political greenhorn from Chatra.

Subhash will file his nomination papers on Friday from Chatra and Ghuran Ram from Palamu on Saturday, said RJD state general secretary Kailash Yadav.

Opposition leader of Bihar and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav will be present during the nomination process of Subhash Yadav.

Tejaswi will launch the election campaign in Jharkhand as well from Chatra and address the public at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium. State president Gautam Sagar Rana and other key functionaries of the RJD will be present.

The development is seen as desperate attempt by the RJD in Jharkhand after being rocked following the exodus of state chief Annapurna Devi and senior leader Girinath Singh into the BJP.

While an imminent friendly contest looms large from Chatra Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress was hopeful that a solution could be reached through discussions even though the national party is determined to field candidate and contest the seat.

The Congress was yet to name its candidate but Barhi legislator Manoj Yadav’s name were doing the round along with Arun Singh from Chatra.

“We will request the RJD to reconsider its decision and withdrawal and hopeful that the RJD would grand alliance,” said congress spokesperson Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo.

Chatra will go to polls on the Phase-4 (first phase in the state) on April 29 along with Lohardaga and Palamu. The last date of nomination is April 9. Withdrawals are allowed till April 12.

