‘Chowkidar of criminals’: Chandrababu Naidu continues attack on PM Modi

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP’s “Main bhi Chowkidar (I too am chowkidar)” campaign at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium, opposition leaders in Visakhapatnam held a joint rally seeking the former’s ouster.

Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam party chief Chandrababu Naidu, along with Delhi CM chief Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, launched a blistering counter attack on the Prime Minister accusing him of being a “chowkidar of criminals and corrupt”.

“He is protecting scamsters… He doesn’t do what he tells and doesn’t tell what he does,” alleged Naidu.

Recalling the special status promised to the state by PM Modi, Naidu underlined how people’s trust on the issue was betrayed by the former.

“What did Modi say in the same city five years ago? He promised to fulfil promises made to state. He betrayed Andhra Pradesh people on special status,” said Naidu.

However, the TDP chief maintained that despite lack of assistance from the Centre the development has not stopped in the state.

“Didn’t Vizag improve as a beautiful city after Hudhud Cyclone? Modi is worried that Vizag would be more beautiful than Ahmedabad. He is jealous of us. That is why, he is causing hurdles to us,” said Naidu.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 20:44 IST