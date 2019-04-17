Congress MP Dullo’s wife joins AAP, to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elctions from Fatehgarh Sahib

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo’s wife Harbans Kaur Dullo, a former MLA from Khanna, on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was declared its candidate from the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kaur joined AAP in the presence of its co-convener Aman Arora, MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Jai Kishan Rori, and Justice (retd) Zora Singh, the party candidate from Jalandhar, during a press conference in Jalandhar.

Baljinder Singh Chonda, AAP’s earlier announced nominee from Fatehgarh Sahib, and other party members were also present. Chonda extended his support to Kaur.

Addressing the media, Harbans Kaur, who was Khanna MLA and chief parliamentary secretary from 2002 to 2007, said she joined AAP as she admired its working. “My supporters wanted me to contest. Since AAP is giving me an opportunity to serve people, I decided to take a plunge,” she said.

Also, Taranjit Singh Sunny, who contested the 2017 assembly elections on Trinmool Congress ticket from Jalandhar (central), joined AAP with his supporters.

Aman Arora said, “The Dullo family has struggled hard to safeguard the rights of the Dalits and the poor by raising their voice against the high and mighty. With Harbans Kaur Dullo joining AAP, we will win the Fatehgarh Sahib seat and it will our party candidates an edge in other segments.”

On the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) withdrawing its nominee in Khadoor Sahib in support of Punjab Ekta Party (PEP)’s Paramjit Kaur Khalra, Arora said, “We respect her husband’s sacrifices and hold her in high esteem. But some vested interests are trying to draw political mileage out of the sacrifices of her family.”

“Even if AAP forms alliance with the Congress in Delhi, there would be no coalition with them in Punjab,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shamsher Singh Dullo on Tuesday said he respected his wife Harbans Kaur Dullo’s decision to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “She is free to have her own political stance. I don’t see any awkwardness in this. There are many families whose members have served different parties,” he said.

The couple’s son Bandeep Singh Dullo, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) secretary, too echoed his father’s views. “It is her decision and I respect it. But I won’t join AAP. I am with the Congress and will work for it,” Bandeep said.

A prominent Congress family in the state, the Dullos are learnt to be upset over the Congress not giving ticket to Bandeep from the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat. The party instead fielded former IAS officer Dr Amar Singh from the segment. The Dullos had sought party ticket for Bandeep in the 2017 assembly elections also.

Chief minister Amarinder Singh said Harbans Kaur’s joining AAP will have no impact on the Congress. State party president Sunil Jakhar said, “Before joining AAP, she should have thought of various positions given by the Congress to her family. It will not get her anywhere as AAP is in disarray and stands rejected by Punjabis.”

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 13:38 IST