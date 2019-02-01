Congress-NCP alliance for Lok Sabha polls ‘almost sealed’, efforts on to rope in smaller allies

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar are likely to share the dais at a rally in Mumbai or Vidarbha later this month, as both parties have all but finalised their pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While efforts are still on to rope in at least eight to nine smaller allies for the grand alliance, Congress and NCP have arrived at a consensus on 44 off the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Both parties plan to share three to four seats from their quota with the smaller allies.

“Our alliance is almost finalised… only four seats are left. We are hopeful the issues over these seats will be sorted out soon,” said Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson, NCP.

The four seats that remain contentious are Raver, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad and Nandurbar. Congress wants Raver and Ahmednagar from NCP, while the latter has staked claim on Aurangabad and Nandurbar seats.

Both parties are expecting a few sitting MPs from BJP and Shiv Sena to join them. While the Congress is expecting a senior BJP leader to join the party, for which it has staked claim on the Raver seat, NCP wants Nandurbar as it is also expecting another senior BJP leader to join it. Congress is firm on Ahmednagar from where Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, leader of opposition in the state assembly, is determined to contest. If the NCP does not concede Ahmednagar, Sujay is expected to contest as an independent.

“The decision over both seats will be stretched until the respective leaders join the parties,” said a former NCP minister, who did not wish to be named.

“At least three sitting MPs are in touch with either of the parties and the exchange and sharing will depend on when and which party they join. In some cases, the announcement will be done only after the decision over the BJP-Sena alliance and their candidates. The formal announcement of seat sharing and constituencies may take longer,” said a Congress leader, on condition of anonymity.

Another Congress leader said they had informally agreed to a seat sharing of 25-23, with one seat each going to Swabhiman Paksha chief Raju Shetti and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) chief Prakash Ambedkar from their respective quota. “Congress will allot the Palghar seat to Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) if they decide to join grand alliance,” the leader said.

While Ambedkar has been pressing for 12 seats, Shetti has been demanding six seats from Congress-NCP. Samajwadi Party, too, wants to contest on one seat.

Congress, meanwhile, is hopeful about Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joining hands with them in Maharashtra and the party’s central leadership is likely to be in touch with Mayawati. In such a case, the Congress can gain at least eight seats in Vidarbha.

The dispute over exchange of seats, however, may continue till the elections are declared or the ruling parties – Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena – declare names of their candidates.

“Alliance between two parties has almost been sealed and the formal announcement is expected in the next 8-10 days. We have differences, and not a dispute, on four seats and it will be sorted out amicably. One of the reasons for the delay is for clarity on the aspirants joining us from other parties. If needed, party chiefs of both parties will meet soon,” Praful Patel, NCP leader, said.

“All small parties we are talking to are with us. We hope even Ambedkar joins us as talks are on. We are flexible about valid demands by the allies,” said Manikrao Thakre, Congress leader.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:13 IST