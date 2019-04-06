Delhi municipal bodies remove 2.11 lakh political banners

The three municipal corporations of Delhi have, till date, taken down about 2.11 lakh political posters, banners, flexes, boards and hoardings since the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was enforced on March 11.

“Months or weeks before the day of voting, people should have a clear head on whom they want to vote for and no confusion should be created by last-minute publicity or announcements. Our efforts are all aimed in that direction,” an official working with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, on the condition of anonymity, said.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 05:36 IST