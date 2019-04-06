Today in New Delhi, India
Delhi municipal bodies remove 2.11 lakh political banners

The three municipal corporations of Delhi have, till date, taken down about 2.11 lakh political posters, banners, flexes, boards and hoardings since the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was enforced on March 11.

New Delhi
The three municipal corporations of Delhi have, till date, taken down about 2.11 lakh political posters, banners, flexes, boards and hoardings since the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was enforced on March 11. (Representative Image/HT Photo)

“Months or weeks before the day of voting, people should have a clear head on whom they want to vote for and no confusion should be created by last-minute publicity or announcements. Our efforts are all aimed in that direction,” an official working with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, on the condition of anonymity, said.

