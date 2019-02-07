‘Don’t say Modi murdabad’: Rahul Gandhi talks love in the time of polls

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who famously walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha and hugged him, advised his partymen on Wednesday never to use the word ‘murdabad’ against his political adversary.

Gandhi instead asked his party workers to win over the BJP with love and affection, “which is what the Congress stands for”, reports PTI.

During a debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha in June 2018, Gandhi had said, “I have not an iota of hatred or hard feelings against you. You hate me, I may be Pappu for you. But I love you and respect you because I am the Congress.” He then walked over to the Prime Minister and hugged him.

On Wednesday, during a public meeting in Odisha’s Rourkela, the Congress workers had shouted “murdabad” in unison when their party president took Narendra Modi’s name.

“These words (murdabad) are used by the BJP/RSS people. We, in Congress, do not use these words as we believe in love and affection,” Gandhi told party workers, reports PTI.

Stating that the Congress will be able to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections without giving way to hatred, Gandhi said, “There has been a change in facial expressions of Narendra Modi. He is being surrounded from all corners”.

“Wherever he (Modi) looks, there is Rafale, kisan, mazdoor and women. Narendra Modi is now being gheraoed by all. There has been change in his face, mood and expressions. We have not done it with hatred. We have questioned him with love. We have done it by using love. We will defeat him,” Gandhi said.

He hoped the Congress will use the same love to defeat the ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 09:28 IST