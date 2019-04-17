Election officer killed by Maoists in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Maoists gunned down a woman polling officer in Kandhamal district of Odisha Wednesday when she was taking a team of poll personnel to a booth on the eve of second phase election, police said.

Sector Officer Sanjukta Digal was shot dead when she got down from the vehicle to check a suspicious object lying on the road while passing through a jungle, DGP B K Sharma told PTI.

Other polling personnel were in the vehicle and were unhurt.

The incident occurred in Phulbani assembly segment under Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat where polling is scheduled to begin at 7 am on Thursday.

