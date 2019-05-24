Highest NOTA votes in Maharashtra registered in Palghar

The Palghar constituency registered what is being touted as the highest number of None Of The Above (NOTA) votes in the state, with 29,479 voters choosing the option.

Out of the total 12,01,941 votes, the 29,479 under NOTA accounted for 2.45% of the total votes. The NOTA option is exercised by voters if they don’t want to vote for any of the candidates contesting from the particular constituency.

In Mumbai too, more than 10,000 voters exercised the NOTA option in all six constituencies. The highest number of NOTA votes in the city — 18,204 — was cast in the Mumbai North West constituency.

In Mumbai South constituency, 15,115 votes were recorded under the NOTA option.

Other constituencies in the city where NOTA was exercised include Mumbai North (11,966), Mumbai North Central (10,669), Mumbai North East (12,466) and Mumbai South Central (13,834).

First Published: May 24, 2019 02:59 IST