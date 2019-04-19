In Rajasthan, 98 Lok Sabha candidates file nominations on the last day

A total of 98 candidates filed their nominations on Thursday, the last day of filing papers for the May 6 Lok Sbha polls in Rajasthan, according to information from the office of the chief election officer .

Nominations have been filed for 12 constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa and Nagaur.

Bharat Ram Meghwal of the Congress and Nihal Chand of the BJP filed their nominations from Ganganagar, Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) and Madan Gopal (Congress) from Bikaner, Rafique Mandelia (Congress) from Churu, Manoj Rajoria (BJP) from Karauli, Jaskaur Meena (BJP) from Dausa and Hanuman Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party) from Nagaur. Other indpendent candidates also filed their nominations.

In all 173 candidates have filed their nominations from April 10 till Thursday from 12 parliamentary constituencies. Maximum of nominations have been filed from Jaipur and minimum from Karauli parliamentary constituency. In Jaipur, 34 candidates have filed their papers, and five from Karauli.

The scrutiny will be done on April 20 and withdrawal of names can be done till April 22.

In Rajasthan, LS polls will be held in two phases – 13 parliamentary constituencies in first phase on April 29 and in remaining 12 constituencies on May 6.

The 13 parliamentary constituencies are Tonk-sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawarbaran. The voting will take place on April 29 from 7am to 6pm, while counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 16:03 IST