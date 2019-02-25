Influx from hill districts, UP poses challenges, says Nainital-US Nagar MP Koshiyari

Bhagat Singh Koshiyari is the sitting Member of Parliament from the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. The former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior BJP leader, who defeated Congress’ KC Singh Baba in the 2014 LS elections, says influx of people from other places in the state and even neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to Haldwani, Rudrapur and US Nagar in his constituency poses challenges. Excerpts from the interview:

Unemployment is the major issue in your constituency? What have you done to resolve it?

Unemployment is a burning issue across the state. It is not just limited to my constituency. A multi-pronged approach is required to address this issue in the long run. There are many social, economic, geographical and demographic factors that have consolidated this problem. The state government has been trying its best to increase employment avenues through various plans like Mudra yojana, providing cows to people at very subsidised rates and so on.

Many development issues have been lingering in your constituency, whether it is water supply or parking issue in Nainital or ISBT bus stand in Haldwani or mobile connectivity in the area. What do you have to say?

See, my constituency is huge with 14 assembly segments. Despite this, of the 862 development works that I undertook, I have ensured completion of 748, which comes to 87%. Only 63 works are yet to be completed. Of my MPLAD fund, 93% has been utilised. Of Rs 20.41 crore sanctioned, I have spent Rs 18.75 crore. I have ensured mobile and postal connectivity to villages near the UP border, a central school in Khatima, Rampur-Kathgodam four-lane project, flyover project in Kashipur, air connectivity between Pant Nagar and Dehradun and Pantnagar and Delhi. Also, most impediments have been removed in the Jamrani dam project, which I think is one of my major achievements.

What is the biggest challenge you faced in your constituency for which work needs to be continued?

Unlike other constituencies in the state, people from hill districts like Almora, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Pauri and even from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are migrating to Haldwani, Rudrapur and other areas in Udham Singh Nagar. Due to this, there has been a significant increase in the population in my constituency. This creates many challenges like proper delivery of civic amenities and employment avenues for all. This is one issue that we need to deliberate upon and take some active measures.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 15:31 IST