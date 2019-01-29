Amit Shah in Odisha LIVE updates: BJP chief to address booth workers in Cuttack
Amit Shah in Odisha live updates: BJP national president will today address rallies in Odisha and West Bengal. Follow live updates here
1:33 pm IST
1:25 pm IST
11:30 am IST
11:10 am IST
10:50 am IST
10:30 am IST
BJP national president Amit Shah will kick off his party’s campaign in Odisha on Tuesday by meeting more than 30,000 booth-level workers in four crucial parliamentary seats considered to be fort of ruling Biju Janata Dal ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha elections later this year.
Shah, who in July 2017 started the Mo Booth Sabuthu Mazboot (My booth is the strongest) programme to expand the party’s footprints at the grassroots, will hold closed door meetings with the workers in Salepur area of Cuttack.
Shah’s meeting will cover four Lok Sabha segments-- Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. These four Lok Sabha seats have 28 assembly segments, said party spokesman Pitamber Acharya on Monday.
He will later address a public meeting in West Bengal.
Amit Shah reaches meeting venue
Amit Shah has reached the meeting venue at Kulia in Salepur block of the Cuttack district where he will address booth level workers in a short while from now.
BJP chief Amit Shah will shortly address booth workers in Odisha’s Cuttack.
After garlanding Madhusudan Das’ statue, BJP national chief Amit Shah today visited his birthplace Satyabhamapur village.
BJP national chief Amit Shah today garlanded the statue of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das in Cuttack.
BJP president Amit Shah will today garland the statue of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das in Satyabhamapur of Odisha’s Cuttack.
BJP president Amit Shah will kick off his party’s campaign in Odisha on Tuesday by meeting more than 30,000 booth-level workers in four crucial parliamentary seats.