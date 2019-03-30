Lok Sabha election 2019: YSRCP hopes to retain Kadapa constituency in Andhra Pradesh with sitting MP

Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency in Cuddapah district of Andhra Pradesh is a stronghold of the YSR Congress party which won the seat in 2019 and 2104.

YSRCP has re-nominated its sitting MP Avinash Reddy as its candidate for the Lok Sabha election. In 2014, Reddy had defeated TDP’s Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy by 190,323 votes.

The constituency had been a Congress bastion from 1977 till 2009 when the grand old party won nine out of 10 times. The late YS Rajashekhar Reddy (YSR), two-time CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh kept the seat for the Congress with an unquestioned dominance in Kadapa, winning 1989, 1991, 1996 and 1998. His younger brother, late YS Vivekananda Reddy, took over from where YSR left off and won in 1999 and 2004. YSR’s son - Jagan Mohan Reddy won the seat in 2009 for the Congress before he quit the party to form the YSRCP in March 2011.

Before the Congress got into the act, the Communist Party of India (CPI) was a powerhouse, winning the seat in four out of the first five general elections.

The YSRCP continues to bank on YSR’s legacy and Avinash Reddy massive victory in 2014 was an indication of the party’s influence in Kadapa. The TDP which has named Chadipirala Adi Narayana Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming election, is banking on its demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh to help it in this seat.

According to the 2011 census, out of Kadapa’s total population of 2013506, 58.64% is rural and 41.36% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 16.09 and 2.01, respectively out of total population.

Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kadapa

Reservation nature of constituency: General

Sitting MP, Party: Avinash Reddy, YSRCP

Winning margin in 2014: 190,323 votes

Runner up name, party: Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy, TDP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,550,579

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1800

Number of women voters: 785,543

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 16:46 IST