Lok Sabha election: President sends EC note on Kalyan Singh’s pitch for PM Modi to Centre

President Ram Nath Kovind has forwarded to the Centre a complaint by the Election Commission against Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, news agency ANI reported.

The Election Commission had written a letter to the President stating that the Governor violated the model code of conduct by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with some BJP workers.

At a meeting with the BJP workers, Kalyan Singh had reportedly referred to himself as a BJP worker.

On Monday, the election commission had concluded that Singh’s remarks in favour of Narendra Modi’s return as the prime minister had violated the model code of conduct.

The Election Commission had to write to the President of India since Singh holds a constitutional post, which requires him to be “apolitical”.

Singh, while addressing BJP workers at Aligarh had reportedly said that it was necessary for Modi to become the prime minister again.

“All of us are BJP workers and we want the party to win. We want Modiji to become the prime minister. It is necessary that Modiji becomes the prime minister again,” Singh is reported to have told the gathering.

The last time the Election Commission had taken exception to a sitting Governor’s remarks was in the 1990s when the Himachal Pradesh Governor Gulsher Ahmed reportedly campaigned for his son.

Ahmed had to resign from his position as Governor after the Election Commission indicted him.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:32 IST