Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP, regional parties win; Congress tally down

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reduced the reach of the Congress in the country’s north-east.

The northeastern states send 25 Members of Parliament. Assam has the most number of seats, at 14, followed by two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur, and one each in Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram.

The Congress was leading in three of the 14 constituencies in Assam, while the BJP was leading in nine of them, according to Election Commission data at 9pm.

Also read : Lok Sabha results 2019: ‘Will take everyone along, even opponents’: PM Modi after big win

In Meghalaya, Congress has won one of the two seats, while the National People’s Party was leading in the second.

It was a two-way contest in Manipur between the BJP and the Naga People’s Front, both parties with a seat each. In 2014, the Congress had won both seats.

In Nagaland, the National Democratic Progressive Party was leading in the sole seat.

Also read : Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:Decoding the role BJP chief Amit Shah played in PM Modi’s epic victory

Mizoram’s Mizo National Front (MNF) has won the state’s single seat, which the Congress had won in 2014; Sikkim’s main Opposition party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, was leading in the single seat.

The BJP won both seats in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

In Tripura, the BJP bagged 49% of the vote share.

First Published: May 24, 2019 01:15 IST