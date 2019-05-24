Lok Sabha election results 2019: Patna Sahib has given decisive mandate for Modi, says Ravi Shankar

Union law and justice, electronics and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the people of his constituency, Patna Sahib, had given Prime Minister Narendra Modi a decisive mandate that was in sync with the “wave blowing across the state and the country”.

Prasad, a first-time Lok Sabha candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, defeated Shatrughan Sinha, who moved to the Congress after two successive wins, in 2009 and 2014, on a BJP ticket.

Speaking to media persons, Prasad said that the poll fight in Patna Sahib was one of “hope” versus “opportunism”. He said, “On one hand, there was hope that the country would progress and flourish under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. On the other hand, was an opportunistic alliance of [opposition] parties.”

The minister added, “The people of my constituency, like [in] the rest of the state and the country, always wanted Modi to return to power and have given the BJP and the NDA a decisive mandate.” Terming the party’s win “historic”, he said that the people had given the National Democratic Alliance “a thumping mandate” in Bihar.

