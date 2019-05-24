Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP, JD(U) reap rich dividends as grand coalition gets decimated

Riding the Modi wave, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered an emphatic win in Bihar, clinching 39 out of the 40 seats, eight more than the 2014 polls.

The JD (U), which was not a part of the alliance in 2014, switched to NDA in 2017 and fought the general elections alongside BJP and LJP, winning 16 out of its share of 17 seats.

The BJP had fought on equal number of seats and won them all, while the third alliance partner, LJP, contested and won six seats.

Prominent among the winners are six Union ministers —Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Giriraj Singh, Radha Mohan Singh and RK Singh.

The Congress, which went to elections after allying with lead opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and three other regional parties under the banner of the Grand Alliance (GA), salvaged some pride by retaining the minority-dominated Kishanganj.

The party had won two seats in the 2014 polls.

The NDA’s victory on seats with 40 per cent, or even more, minority voters also drove indicate that the minority communities are not averse to the BJP and its allies.

Grand Alliance stalwarts, including former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, ex-Union ministers Upendra Kushwaha, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Shatrughan Sinha, former state ministers Jagadanand Singh and Abdul Bari Siddiqui, and Lalu-Rabri’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti, suffered a drubbing. Kushwaha, who contested from Ujiarpur and Karakat, lost both.

