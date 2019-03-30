Lok Sabha election: Sukhbir or Harsimrat? Majithia asks Ferozepur people

Speculation over the possibility of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal or his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal contesting the Lok Sabha election from Ferozepur only intensified on Saturday with party leader Bikram Singh Majithia asking the gathering at a rally here that who between the two should be fielded.

Majithia’s sister and Union minister Harsimrat is the sitting MP from Bathinda. She had defeated Congress candidate Manpreet Singh Badal from there in the 2014 elections.

“Who should contest from Ferozepur –Sukhbir Singh Badal or Harsimrat?” asked Majithia at Guru Har Sahai. The crowd responded “Sukhbir Badal”.

Apart from Guru Har Sahai, Majithia addressed two more party rallies at Ferozepur (urban) and Ferozepur (rural).

Coming down heavily on the Congress government in Punjab, Majithia accused chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh of ignoring the grievances of the people living in the border district of Ferozepur. On the contrary, during the SAD-BJP regime, then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal or his son Sukhbir would frequently visit the region, he said.

“Even senior Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo had criticised the Amarinder Singh government’s style of functioning,” he added.

The SAD leader also fired salvo at state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and dared him to test his popularity by contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Ferozepur, instead of Gurdaspur.

The SAD has won the Ferozepur seat five times in a row.

