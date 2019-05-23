Lok Sabha elections 2019: 1,200 cops to maintain peace on counting day

Nearly 1,200 police personnel will be deployed in the city to ensure that there are no untoward incidents during the counting of votes on Thursday. Police commissioner Muhammad Akil inspected the only counting centre in the city at Government Girls College, Sector 14, on Wednesday. “Nearly 700 police officers will be deployed at counting stations in the centre and another 500 across the city and near the centre to manage the traffic. Seven check posts have been set up near the counting centre and no unauthorised carrying weapons will be allowed to enter the premises,” he said.

Akil said prohibitory orders to prevent the large assembly of people will be imposed in the city from 6am on Thursday, till midnight. The state government has banned the sale of liquor in the city on Thursday and also cautioned against people moving in groups, as well as carrying weapons.

The police also said all gates of the counting centre will be closed and all election staff involved in counting will be allowed entry through the identity card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). They will also have to carry form 18 (an authorisation from the EC) and a personal identity card as well.

The Gurugram district administration also held a meeting with representatives of different political parties and explained to them the modus operandi to be adopted at the counting centres. Amit Khatri, returning officer, and deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said at the counting centre in the city, seven duty magistrates have been appointed. “Only the contesting candidate will be allowed to enter the counting centre. Five observers for nine assembly constituencies have been appointed by the EC,” he said.

