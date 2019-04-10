Lok Sabha elections 2019: 29-year-old Parth Pawar has property worth Rs 20 crore

The interesting thing about 29-year-old Parth Pawar, as revealed by his election affidavit, is not that his occupation is listed as “agriculture” but that his property portfolio is worth Rs 20.12 crore. Of that, Rs 5.07 crore is property that he developed himself.

Parth, son of Maharashtra’s former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and grand nephew of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Maval, which comes under the Pune and Raigad districts.

Parth, on Tuesday, filed the nomination form and declared his assets. He has declared his occupation as agriculture and business.

The affidavit states that Parth has loaned money to his grand uncle Sharad Pawar, in the form of a credit line worth Rs 50 lakh. Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha candidate also enjoys a credit line of Rs 20 lakh from Parth Pawar.

Having done his bachelor in Commerce from the College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai University, with a specialisation in Human Resources, Parth’s permanent address is Katewadi in Baramati taluka. As per the voter’s list, his name falls under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

The property portfolio has Parth declare his individual ownership and not anything owned by his father Ajit Pawar and/or mother Sunetra Pawar.

Parth owns the Jijai bungalow near E-Square in upscale Bhosalenagar, Pune, listed at Rs13.16 crore.

He owns movable property worth Rs 3.69 crore and immovable property worth Rs 16.42 crore. A farm house at Ghotawade, Mulshi taluka, is also owned by Parth.

Parth has declared loans of Rs 9.36 crore which includes Rs. 7.13 crore from his mother Sunetra Pawar and Rs 2.23 crore from a family member named as Jay Pawar.

Credit and co-operative

Parth Pawar’s bank holdings suggest a firm belief in the co-operative movement. His bank accounts, listed in his affidavit, are in the Pune District Co-operative bank and the Baramati Sahakari bank. His savings are in the Anant Nagari Sahakari Bank.

Parth owns a tractor, motorcycle and a trailer, however, in the election affidavit the motorcycle is valued at just Rs13,144.

