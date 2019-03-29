Lok Sabha elections 2019: 300 only-women poll booths in Manipur

For the first time, nearly 300 polling stations in Manipur will be manned by only women personnel during the coming Lok Sabha polls to two constituencies in the state. These polling stations will be located in Yaiskul and Churachandpur. Manipur goes to polls on April 11 and 19. “This is a unique achievement,” says CEO PK Singh of Manipur on Thursday.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 22:53 IST