Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | AAP came into existence because of your failure: Kejriwal to Congress

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked the previous Congress government in Delhi, accusing it of ignoring development in the national capital. He said the Congress’ failure was the reason why the Aam Aadmi Party came into existence.

“There are people who ask me that Sheilaji [Sheila Dikshit] too used to run a government like that [without full statehood], then why can’t you? I ask them, did she actually lead a government? If one had to run a government like that, we too could have done that. If she was doing well, why did you choose us? Why did people vote for the Aam Aadmi Party?” said Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the party, speaking at a public gathering in northwest Delhi’s Rohini.

He said, “The country was under your [Congress’] rule for around 70 years. If you had actually done good work, Aam Aadmi Party would not have come into existence.”

Kejriwal said full statehood for Delhi can help improve healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

He said that his party has ensured improvement in most of the areas since it was voted to power in 2015 but there are certain fields for which Delhi would need full statehood. They include law and order, housing issues and reservation in schools and colleges.

He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for creating hurdles in his government’s functioning for the last four years.

“For anything we have to do, we have to seek permission from the Centre. If you vote them [BJP] to power, they will stop your crucial files again,” he added.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal also addressed public gatherings in Central Delhi’s Trinagar and New Delhi’s Moti Nagar areas.

