Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP leader tweets photo of voter IDs found dumped in Badarpur area

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from south Delhi, Raghav Chadha, on Sunday tweeted a photograph of voter identification cards and said that more than 200 of them were allegedly recovered from the roadside in south Delhi’s Badarpur area.

“Shocking news coming in: over 200 voter cards found dumped roadside in Badarpur. These belong to those who had applied for enrollment via @AamAadmiParty voter registration camps. Can the Election Commission explain why these voter cards were dumped?” Chadha tweeted.

Speaking with HT, Chadha said: “Our party volunteers spotted these voter cards dumped on the roadside and brought it to the party office. We matched each name amd found out all of those were people whose names went missing from the electoral rolls.”

“They had got re-enrolled with the help of voter registration camps set up by the party in multiple parts of the city. All the voters cards we recovered were registered through a camp set up by the Aam Aadmi Party in south Delhi,” Chadha added.

“So far, we ( the Aam Aadmi Party) have helped thousands of individuals voter enrolment but many of them have informed us that they are yet to receive their voter registration cards,” he said.

“We do not know if these [recovered] cards had reached the legal recipients in the first place,” he added.

Chadha further said, he shall deposit these cards to the office of the election commission here on Monday.

The police have not been informed so far.

“We have heard about the incident following which we have asked the Deputy Commissioner (south-east Delhi) to look into the matter and send us a preliminary report at the earliest,” said a senior officer in Delhi’s chief electoral office.

“Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the report,” the officer added.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 13:19 IST