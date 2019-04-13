Lok Sabha elections 2019: Action against musclemen trying to interrupt polls

In a meeting on Friday, the Delhi Police commissioner instructed senior officers to ensure strict action against musclemen trying to interrupt Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, implement anti-terror measures and crackdown on illicit arms and liquor.

All the deputy commissioners of police, additional deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police, station house officers and division officers of northern range attended the meeting along with the special commissioner of police (law and order) north as well as joint commissioner of police.

At the meeting, police commissioner Amulya Patniak said the Delhi Police are initiating measures in order to ensure safe and uninterrupted general elections. He told his officers that apart from the crackdown against illicit liquor and fire arms, anti-terror measures that are already in place must be stepped up

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 05:22 IST