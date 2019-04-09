Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah slams Congress for saffron terror remark

Referring to the acquittal of all the accused in the 2007 Samjhauta train blast case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah accused the Congress of maligning Hindus by coining words like “Hindu terror and saffron terror”.

“(Congress president) Rahul (Gandhi) had defamed the Hindu religion all over the world. Even the court has stated that there is nothing like Hindu terror. Rahul should apologise for defaming the Hindu religion by linking it to terror,” said Shah, while campaigning for Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who is contesting from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls on April 11.

He said the political battle was between two groups. “On one side is Modi and his nationalists and on the other Rahul and ‘Mahamilavat’ leaders who are so power hungry that they cannot decide who would be their prime ministerial candidate,” said Shah.

Amit Shah took a jibe at the Congress president’s public rallies in Wayanad, the second Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, after Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, from where he is contesting.

Shah said Gandhi’s rallies in Wayanad appeared as they were being organised in Pakistan. “The election procession taken out by Rahul at Waynad in Kerala after filing his nomination papers was such that one wondered if it was done in neighbouring country (referring to green flags).”

The BJP chief who is contesting from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, replacing former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader LK Advani alleged that when the whole country was rejoicing after IAF air strike on a terror camp in Balakot, there was mourning only in Pakistan and the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party.

“After the IAF air strike in Balakot, the entire country was celebrating. But there was gloom in two places — in Pakistan, and in the Congress party. Rahul’s political advisor, Sam Pitroda even asked what was the need to drop bombs on few misled youths involved in terror activities. But Modi government has shown it would now chase and kill the perpetrators of terror, said Shah adding that of country wants security and it should re-elect Modi as the prime minister,” Shah said

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 23:21 IST