Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | ‘Balance between experience, youth must in politics’: Priyanka Gandhi tells students

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told students of Sunbeam School in Ayodhya that in politics there must be a balance between youthfulness and experience.

While interacting with around 400 students of class 9 and 12 of the school on Friday, Priyanka was asked by a student why the Congress party opted for aged chief ministers instead of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot in MP and Rajasthan, respectively.

She replied : “We need to keep a balance between experience and youthfulness in politics.”

Another student asked Priyanka about her cooking habits.

“I have learnt how to cook Italian dishes from my ‘nani’ (maternal grandmother) and Indian dishes from my ‘dadi’ (paternal grandmother), said Priyanka.

A student asked the Congress general secretary about the Nyay scheme in which the party has promised Rs 72000 every year for poor families. The student wanted to know how the Congress will arrange funds for this scheme.

Replying to the query, the Congress general secretary said: “There is no shortfall of funds in this country.”

A student also asked why the Congress party did not appoint a Lokpal during its rule in the country. Priyanka did not give a direct reply to the query and instead said: “The present government (BJP) has appointed the Lokpal before elections due to political reasons.”

The interactive session continued for around 45 minutes in which the media was not allowed.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 09:58 IST