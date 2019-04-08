Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP decides against local manifesto for Gautam Budh Nagar

The Gautam Buddh Nagar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to release a local manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, unlike the 2014 general polls. “This time, we have decided not to come up with a local manifesto. We had prepared it in 2014 but this time we have decided to follow only the national manifesto of the party,” Manish Sharma, media in-charge for district unit of BJP, said.

In 2014 local manifesto, BJP’s candidate Dr Mahesh Sharma had assured to address homebuyers’ grievances, farmers’ distress, corruption, public representation in boards of industrial authorities — Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway, conversion of property free from existing leasehold to freehold property and development of villages, among other issues.

However, even as Sharma’s tenure as MP comes to an end, many in the constituency feel he failed to fulfil his poll promises. “The MP could have helped us solve issues related to land compensation and abadi area in villages and residential plots. But neither did he visit our village nor took any steps to deal with our issues,” Ajay Chaudhary a farmer in Bisrakh village, said.

Adding to Chaudhary’s complaints, Shashank Mishra, a homebuyer , said, “Dr Mahesh Sharma did nothing for homebuyers in the last five years, except make false promises. Our issues remained as they were, without any solution because as an MP he never bothered to address any of our issues.”

The Bahujan Samaj Party- Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance, that has never issued local manifestoes, claimed BJP did not release a manifesto as the latter failed miserably its 2014 promises.

The BJP, however, refuted all allegations. “We have worked hard to address issues of homebuyers, farmers and all communities in general. We had the formed real estate regulatory authority for homebuyers. But yes, we will improve our performance in the times to come,” Dr Mahesh Sharma, sitting MP and party candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, said.

Challenging Sharma’s claims, homebuyers said it was the previous SP government in the state that had formed the real estate regulatory authority. “In 2014, he had assured help to us with issues of late delivery of flats. And now when we question his failure to do anything about it, he talks of formation of real estate regulatory authority which was formed by previous SP government. He did not do what he could have,” Mishra said.

The Congress, on the other hand, has released a manifesto for the constituency and listed 17 issues to work on. The points include increasing compensation for agricultural land upto four times (the prevailing circle rate), to farmers willing to give land for Jewar airport, employing over 2 lakh youth, solving school fee hike problem and 30% reservation in jobs for villagers in private firms, among others.

“Dr Sharma has failed on all fronts, which is why he is facing opposition from farmers, homebuyers and others. I challenge him for a debate on the promises he made versus their delivery,” Singh said.

The constituency goes to polls on April 11 as the issues like freehold status, representation in the authority boards and farmers’ residential plots among others still remain unaddressed.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 17:16 IST