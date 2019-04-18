Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP’s Bulandshahr candidate put under house arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bulandshahr, Bhola Singh, was placed under house arrest after a video showing him campaigning and seeking votes inside a polling station went viral on the social media.

Bulandshahr, one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, is voting on Thursday, the second phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

(Follow live updates here)

In the video clip, Bhola Singh is seen walking into the Sharma Inter College polling station and seeking blessings of voters, who had lined up outside the booth.

When a police personnel tried to stop the BJP candidate, he claimed that he had entered the booth with the permission of District Magistrate and Returning Officer Abhay Singh.

The officer, however, said that he had permitted the BJP candidate to visit the booths but not seek votes or campaign.

A notice has now been issued to BJP candidate and he will be kept under house arrest till the polling gets over, said the District Magistrate.

Eight UP seats are voting in phase two of elections - Agra, Aligarh, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Fatehpur Sikri, Hathras, Mathura and Nagina. The BJP had won all of these eight seats in UP against a divided opposition. This time, the party faces the combined strength of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) this time.

Read: Why not even a single vote has been cast in this booth

Lok Sabha elections 2019 has been one of the most bitterly-fought in Uttar Pradesh with leaders taking potshots at each and inviting criticism of voters and action from the Election Commision. The poll body recently imposed campaign bans on top leaders like BSP’s Mayawati, CM Yogi Adityanath and SP candidate Azam Khan.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 15:18 IST