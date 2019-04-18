Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 18, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Why not even a single votes has been cast in this booth

Raj Babbar of the Congress in locked in a poll battle with Rajkumar Chahar of the BJP from this constituency in western Uttar Pradesh. Babbar, who shifted from Agra to this seat, had lost to Chahar in 2009.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 14:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
poll boycott,polling booth
Photo for representation(AP)

Six hours into voting and nobody has turned up to vote at a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri, which is polling on Thursday in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections and has actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar among its candidates

The voters of Mangoli Kala decided to boycott elections over alleged lack of adequate irrigation facilities in the village. “Nobody has turned up to vote till now,” ANI quoted a poll official at booth number 41 as saying.

Issues of potato and sugarcane farmers is dominant in the constituency with many complaining about lack of water for irrigation and drinking purpose in the constituency, one of UP’s 80 seats.

Raj Babbar of the Congress in locked in a poll battle with Rajkumar Chahar of the BJP from this constituency in western Uttar Pradesh. Babbar, who shifted from Agra to this seat, had lost to Chahar in 2009.

Eight UP seats are voting in phase two of elections - Agra, Aligarh, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Fatehpur Sikri, Hathras, Mathura and Nagina. The BJP had won all of these eight seats in UP against a divided opposition. Thi time, the party faces the combined strength of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) this time.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 has been one of the most bitterly-fought in Uttar Pradesh with leaders taking potshots at each and inviting criticism of voters and action from the Election Commision. The poll body recently imposed campaign bans on top leaders like BSP’s Mayawati, CM Yogi Adityanath and SP candidate Azam Khan.

ConstituencySitting MP
Assam
KarimganjRadheshyam Biswas, AIUDF
SilcharSushmita Dev, Congress
Autonomous DistrictBiren Singh Engti, Congress
MangaldoiRamen Deka, BJP
NawgongRajen Gohain, BJP
Bihar
KishanganjMohammad Asrarul Haque, Congress
KatiharShah Tariq Anwar, NCP
PurniaSantosh Kumar, JD(U)
BhagalpurShailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD
BankaJai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD
Chhattisgarh
RajnandgaonAbhishek Singh, BJP
MahasamundChandulal Sahu, BJP
KankerVikram Dev Usendi, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
SrinagarFarooq Abdullah, National Conference
UdhampurDr. Jitendra Singh, BJPs
Karnataka
Udupi ChikmagalurShobha Karandlaje, BJP
HassanH.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S)
Dakshina KannadaNalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
ChitradurgaB.N.Chandrappa, Congress
TumkurS. P. Muddahanumegowda, Congress
MandyaCS Puttaraju, JD(S)
MysorePrathap Simha, BJP
ChamrajanagarR Dhruvanarayana, Congress
Bangalore RuralDK Suresh, Congress
Bangalore NorthDV Sadananda Gowda, BJP
Bangalore CentralPC Mohan, BJP
Bangalore SouthVacant after Ananth Kumar’s death in 2018
ChikkaballapurVeerappa Moily, Congress
KolarKH Muniyappa, Congress
Maharashtra
BuldhanaJadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Shiv Sena
AkolaDhotre Sanjay Shamrao, BJP
AmravatiAdsul Anandrao Vithoba, Shiv Sena
HingoliRajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress
NandedAshok Shankarrao Chavan, Congress
ParbhaniJadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau, Shiv Sena
BeedPritam Gopinathrao Munde, BJP
OsmanabadGaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath, Shiv Sena
LaturDr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, BJP
SolapurSharad Bansode, BJP
Manipur
Inner ManipurThokchom Meinya, Congress
Odisha
BargarhPrabas Kumar Singh, BJD
SundargarhJual Oram, BJP
BolangirKalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD
KandhamalPratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD
AskaLadu Kishore Swain, BJD
ConstituencySitting MP
Tamil Nadu
TiruvallurDr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK
Chennai NorthTG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK
Chennai SouthJ Jayavardhan, AIADMK
Chennai CentralSR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
SriperumbudurKN Ramachandran, AIADMK
KancheepuramK Maragatham, AIADMK
ArakkonamG Hari, AIADMK
VelloreB. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
KrishnagiriK Ashok Kumar, AIADMK
DharmapuriAnbumani Ramadoss, PMK
TiruvannamalaiVanaroja R, AIADMK
AraniV Elumalai, AIADMK
VillupuramRajendran S., AIADMK
KallakurichiK. Kamaraj, AIADMK
SalemV Pannerselvam, AIADMK
NamakkalPR Sundaram, AIADMK
ErodeS Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK
TiruppurV.Sathyabama, AIADMK
NilgirisC Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
CoimbatoreP Nagarajan, AIADMK
PollachiC Mahendran, AIADMK
DindigulM Udhayakumar, AIADMK
KarurM Thambidurai, AIADMK
TiruchirappalliKumar.P, AIADMK
PerambalurRP Marutharajaa, AIADMK
CuddaloreA Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK
ChidambaramM Chandrakasi, AIADMK
MayiladuthuraiRK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
NagapattinamDr K Gopal, AIADMK
ThanjavurK Parasuraman, AIADMK
SivagangaPR Senthilnathan, AIADMK
MaduraiR Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
TheniR Parthipan, AIADMK
VirudhunagarRadhakrishnan T., AIADMK
RamanathapuramAnwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK
ThoothukkudiJeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK
TenkasiM Vasanthi, AIADMK
TirunelvelliPrabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
KanniyakumariPon Radhakrishnan, BJP
Uttar Pradesh
NaginaYashwant Singh, BJP
AmrohaKanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
BulandshahrBhola Singh, BJP
AligarhSatish Kumar Gautam, BJP
HathrasRanjan Kumar Diwakar, BJP
MathuraHema Malini, BJP
AgraRam Shankar Katheria, BJP
Fatehpur SikriChaudhary Babulal, BJP
West Bengal
JalpaiguriBijoy Chandra Barman, Trinamool
DarjeelingSS Ahluwalia, BJP
RaiganjMd Salim, CPI(M)
Puducherry
PuducherryR Radhakrishnan, AINRC

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:27 IST

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics