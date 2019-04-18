Why not even a single votes has been cast in this booth

Six hours into voting and nobody has turned up to vote at a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri, which is polling on Thursday in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections and has actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar among its candidates

The voters of Mangoli Kala decided to boycott elections over alleged lack of adequate irrigation facilities in the village. “Nobody has turned up to vote till now,” ANI quoted a poll official at booth number 41 as saying.

Issues of potato and sugarcane farmers is dominant in the constituency with many complaining about lack of water for irrigation and drinking purpose in the constituency, one of UP’s 80 seats.

Raj Babbar of the Congress in locked in a poll battle with Rajkumar Chahar of the BJP from this constituency in western Uttar Pradesh. Babbar, who shifted from Agra to this seat, had lost to Chahar in 2009.

Eight UP seats are voting in phase two of elections - Agra, Aligarh, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Fatehpur Sikri, Hathras, Mathura and Nagina. The BJP had won all of these eight seats in UP against a divided opposition. Thi time, the party faces the combined strength of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) this time.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 has been one of the most bitterly-fought in Uttar Pradesh with leaders taking potshots at each and inviting criticism of voters and action from the Election Commision. The poll body recently imposed campaign bans on top leaders like BSP’s Mayawati, CM Yogi Adityanath and SP candidate Azam Khan.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:27 IST