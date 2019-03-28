Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP wants 4 PM Modi rallies in Delhi

The Delhi BJP wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold at least four election rallies in the national capital.

Confirming at least two mega rallies, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said the state unit was pursuing the top BJP leadership to approve four big gatherings of Modi in the city.

“We have requested for four public meetings of the PM but we are certain that we will get at least two rallies. We are pursuing (the central leadership) to conduct four huge public gatherings to garner support for our candidates,” Tiwari said.

Modi had addressed three to four public rallies in Delhi in the run-up to 2014 general elections.

Tiwari, who represents North East Delhi in Parliament, said the state leadership had identified five places — Nirankari ground in Burari, Shastri Park, Japani Park in Rohini, and grounds in Dwarka and Mehrauli — where Modi was likely to conduct rallies. The list would be shared with the central leadership for approval.

He said the Nirankari ground is huge and can accommodate three to four lakh people.

Keeping in mind the possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Tiwari said the BJP would release its list of its candidates for Delhi before April 4.

“We are busy shortlisting candidates. We are waiting for AAP and the Congress to take a final call on their alliance and then accordingly we will finalise the candidates. But we will announce the names before April 4,” he said.

Digital Rath campaign

The BJP will soon launch a “Digital Rath” campaign to take on AAP and the Congress. Video clips regarding alleged “fake promises and lies of the AAP” will be shown to voters across Delhi during the campaign.

“The campaign is almost ready and will be launched after the candidates are declared. With the help of video messages, we will tell people about the lies spread by AAP on various issues, be it development, promises of not forging an alliance with the Congress, etc. Around 140 videos are ready,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari said the main focus of the campaign would be central government’s welfare schemes.

“We will tell the public how Arvind Kejriwal government stopped the implementation of welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and 10% quota for the economic weaker sections of the general category. Delhi people should know who is stopping welfare schemes for them,” he added.

EC notice

Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to BJP’s national election committee member Neeraj for sharing an audio-visual advertisement titled, ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun’, on social media showing defence personnel.The Election Commission had directed political parties not to show defence personnel in advertisements.

The CEO office has asked Neeraj to furnish a reply within three days. Neeraj could not be contacted for a response but Om Pathak, member of national executive BJP, said: “Neeraj would soon send his response to the Delhi CEO. But in many cases such allegations have been found to be false.”

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 01:48 IST