Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BSP- LSP alliance finalises 4 candidates for Haryana

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its alliance partner Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) have finalised four candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

Talking to HT over phone, state BSP chief Prakash Bharti said the alliance will field BSP’s Naresh Saran from Ambala, Kishan Lal Panchal from Rohtak, Pankaj Chaudhary from Karnal and LSP’s Ramesh Rao Pilot from Bhiwani- Mahendragarh.

“We had discussed all these names with BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday,” he added.

Apart from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, the BSP has allotted the Sonepat seat to LSP, headed by rebel BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini.

A leader associated with the election strategy of the alliance, seeking anonymity, said they will announce 7-8 candidates in Rohtak on Wednesday while the remaining nominees will be announced by April 7.

He said LSP chief Saini has so far not made up his mind to contest the parliamentary polls.

In February, the BSP had called off its nine-month-old alliance with the INLD after BSP candidate Umed Singh Redhu faced a humiliating defeat in the Jind byelection, and forged an alliance with the LSP.

Mayawati will sound the poll bugle in Haryana in the first week of May, Bharti said.

“The BSP chief will address 3-4 public rallies in Haryana,” he added.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 13:59 IST