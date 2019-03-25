Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress’ Parivartan Yatra in Haryana to begin from Tuesday

The five-day Parivartan Yatra being held by the Congress coordination committee in the run-up to the ensuing Lok Sabha polls will begin from the now defunct Sirhaul toll plaza on Tuesday morning, senior party leader captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav said. Fifteen members of the coordination committee, formed by the party to oversee the elections in Haryana, will form the core of this yatra, which shall traverse the entire state from March 26 to 31, he said.

Yadav said that through this roadshow, the party will interact with the masses and raise issues on which BJP governments both in centre and state have failed to deliver. “There are several issues like employment, demonetisation, inflation on which the government has failed. The yatra will also boost the morale of party cadre, which has to play an important role during the polls,” he added.

The tour will also help the party choose candidates for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. “A meeting is being held on Monday to discuss the plan and arrangements,” Yadav said.

The members of the committee who shall be part of the tour include former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party president Ashok Tanwar, MLA Kiran Chaudhary, MP Kumari Shailja, Kuldip Bishnoi, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Capt Ajay Yadav, and other senior leaders.

On Friday, Hooda, who heads the Congress coordination committee, had announced the tour, and said the party was united and will win the upcoming polls. He also discounted allegations of factionalism in the party ranks.

As per the district Congress’ schedule , the Yatra will start on Tuesday from Sirhaul at the Delhi-Gurugram border and pass through Sohna, Nuh, Daruhera, Rewari, Mahendergarh and reach Narnaul in the evening. On March 27, the bus will tour Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Hissar. The next day, Congress leaders will interact with people in Hissar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. On March 29, the tour will focus on Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamuna Nagar and Karnal. On March 30, the bus will move around in Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak and Jhajjar. On the last day, the areas to be covered will include Faridabad and Palwal, as per the plan.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 03:15 IST