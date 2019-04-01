Lok Sabha elections 2019: Cycle rally to reach out to voters

Delhi Congress working president Devender Yadav on Sunday kick-started the party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a cycle rally from outer Delhi.

Yadav started the rally, titled ‘haath ke saath yatra’, from the party’s district office in Samaypur Badli and touched neighbourhoods around Libaspur, Swaroop Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Bhalswa, and Jahangirpuri. The 25-km rally was flagged off by senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who said that the cycle yatra will be the beginning of a new era for the Congress party in the national capital.

“In these five years, all that the BJP government has done is giving false hopes to the people of this country. All of their promises were hollow, and now voters know that these claims were merely an election gimmick by them (BJP) to garner votes,” Surjewala said.

He said that the aim of this cycle yatra is to expose the false promises of providing jobs, free education to the poor, and to free shopkeepers and businessmen of “inspector raj” made by the BJP.

The cycle rally will continue for the next 13 days, and cover 27 constituencies in north Delhi in the first phase, party leaders said.

“In the coming days, we will knock at every door and reach out to every voter and tell them how the BJP has failed to fulfil any of the promises they made. We will also create awareness on the schemes that the Congress has for the voters if we are voted back to power,” Yadav said.

He said that the focus of these discussions with voters will also be on creating awareness about the minimum income scheme for poor families announced by the Congress president, Rahul

Gandhi.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 02:36 IST