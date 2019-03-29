Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Ghaziabad’s 12 candidates include an ex-army chief and a mechanic

The final list is drawn and the 12 who will battle for the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency include a motor mechanic as well as former army chief. On the final day of the nomination process, none of the 12 candidates opted to withdraw nominations.

Ghaziabad goes to polls on April 11 in phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

According to the district officials, the 12 final candidates are Amit Sharma (independent), Ashok Sharma (Subhashwavi Bharatiya Samajwadi Party), Mohan Lal (Republican Party of India), Nagendra Kumar (Shiv Sena), Rakesh Suri (Right to Recall Party), Saleem Ahmad (Sabse Acchi Party), Sewa Ram Kasana (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party – Lohia), Sunil Nayar (Rashtriya Lok Sarvadhikar Party), Suresh Bansal (Samajwadi Party) and VK Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party).

The only two women candidates are Dolly Sharma of the Congress and Divya Yogmaya Saraswati of the Rashtriya Bharatiya Jan Jan Party.

“None of the 12 candidates opted to withdraw their nominations. The candidates or their agents were distributed the symbols on which they will contest. The names on the EVM will be appearing in the Hindi alphabetical order — first, the national (registered and recognised) parties, then, the regional parties and, lastly, the independents,” said Sunil Kumar, additional district magistrate.

The 12 candidates have varied educational and professional backgrounds. Mohammad Saleem Ahmad, 50, is a motor mechanic and is ‘literate’.

“I run a motor workshop. It is also like a public service where I meet people every day. They know me due to my profession,” he said.

Ashok Sharma, 62, runs a furniture trading shop on Ramte Ram Road and is a post graduate.

“I also contested in 2002 mayoral election but could not win. Today, many politicians have lost credibility. I am contesting to send a message to such politicians. I promise to reduce pollution, control population and provide free education and health services to all,” he said.

Among the other candidates, Mohan Lal is a retired deputy superintendent of police and lives in Ghaziabad. “People I know in Ghaziabad asked me to contest. So I am trying to give a tough contest,” he added.

Divya Yogmaya Saraswati, 51, is a ‘sadhvi’ and head an ‘ashram’ in Kaushambi. She is literate. “My party’s agenda is to provide better prospects for youth, farmers and the poor. I got my party registered in 2018 and its membership is growing,” she said.

Dolly Sharma of Congress holds an MBA degree from IMS, Noida, while BJP’S General (retired) VK Singh, former army chief, has a doctorate from Barkatullah University.

He is the sitting MP of Ghaziabad and had won in 2014 by defeating Congress’s Raj Babbar by 5.67 lakh votes.

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Suresh Bansal, a former MLA from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), holds a master’s degree in mathematics from Agra University. He is contesting his first general elections and is the candidate of the SP, BSP and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance.

