Lok Sabha elections 2019: Girish Bapat connects with Pune’s Wadgaonsheri residents

BJP’s Girish Bapat , along with BJP, Shiv Sena and RPI (A) leaders, took out a a day-long rally in Wadgaonsheri on Sunday, mainly to interact with residents from there.

Wadgaonsheri is an area with a high number of voters in the Pune constituency, so Girish Bapat’s rally targeted wards number one, two and six.

Bapat ensured chats with residents and his rally started in Vishrantwadi, going through Tingrenagar, Dhanori, Bhairavnagar, Pratiknagar, Shantinagar and the Maharashtra Housing Board area, before ending at the Pannakutti chowk in Yerwada.

Bapat was accompanied by local BJP MLA Jagdish Mulik, Pune deputy mayor Dr Siddharth Dhende and several corporators of the BJP and Shiv Sena.

FADNAVIS IN THE CITY FOR BJP SABHAS

In support of BJP candidate Girish Bapat two public sabhas (meetings) will be taken by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, April 9; one in Parvati and another in the Cantonment area. Fadnavis in Pune is expected to lift Bapat’s campaign.

STREET PLAY, ‘PHIR EK BAR, MODI SARKAR’

The BJP cultural wing has also produced a street play, named ‘Phir Ek Bar, Modi Sarkar’, which is scheduled to be staged 150 times in different parts of the city, all for Girish Bapat’s poll campaign, of course.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 15:18 IST