Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Health check-up ordered for those seeking exemption from poll duty on medical grounds

The district election officer (DEO) of Jhunjhunu on Monday ordered the health check-up of people who are deputed on poll duty but have sought exemption from it.

The order also says that requests for cancellation of election duty on medical grounds cannot be sent directly to the DEO. “Such requests should be routed through the respective heads of departments,” the letter said.

The letter issued by DEO Jhunjhunu, Ravi Jain on Monday states that many people fake health grounds to avoid election duties. “Many people put on poll duty have sent applications to the office of the DEO to seek exemption. Such applications need to come to us through their HODs with the HODs comment and a record of medical leave taken in last six months. All these people will be examined by a medical board at Jhunjhunu’s district hospital,” the letter said.

“We issued the letter after a lot of people put on poll duties applied for exemption on medical ground,” Jain said on Thursday.

As per the applications, some people are ill for a long time and unable to perform their duties. “Such people need to be retired compulsorily as per the rules,” the letter said. The letter also ordered that report of medical test should be included in their service records. This will help the poll department in future on deciding on similar applications in future.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 15:15 IST